Booklet in Braille for the blind

NASHIK :

In order to make current news about the COVID-19 pandemic available to all blind people, a booklet 'COVID-19 Braille' prepared by the Blind Welfare Organisation (India, Nashik) has been released by state food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal through video conferencing.

Honorary president of the Blind Welfare Organisation Dr. Vijay Ghatge, Rajiv Khandekar, Rotary Club's Girish Agarwal, Dwarkanath Jalan,

Lions Club's Vijay Bhandari, Mahendra More and others were present at the booklet release function via online.

On this occasion, Chhagan Bhujbal said that the Blind Welfare Organisation with the support of its president Arun Bharaskar, Dr. Vijay Ghatge and all its colleagues have designed a booklet 'COVID-19 Braille' for the blind to know current pandemic situation.

The common man can obtain information through newspaper as well as other means but the blind brothers cannot do it. Therefore, the minister said that this book, made in Braille, would be very useful for them.