Boat club to open with 50% capacity
Nashik: The much talked about boat club at Gangapur dam will finally be opened at 50 per cent capacity for tourists. Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal instructed to start this boat club with 50 percent capacity. The facility will be made available to tourists through online booking following the Corona rules. Business transactions are going on till 8 pm in Nashik district. Restrictions have been placed on hotels. However, the decision of restaurants is not in my hand, said Bhujbal.
However, some decisions will be taken at the state level and the task force will take a decision in this regard. He said that the task force would take a final decision on the restaurant timing. Delta virus patients have been found in rural areas including Nashik city.
We have to make sure that there is no crowd even if there is time till 8 O’clock at night. Schools in the district are open, but in a month, schools have been opened in places where there are no corona patients, while many schools have also been closed due to the detection of new patients.
The headmaster is ready to start the school but the decision of the education department is being taken into consideration. The rule is that there should not be any case in a month, but in some places, if a patient is found, the schools in those places are closed.
Any decision taken by the Minister of Education regarding the commencement of schools will be implemented. Apart from this the district does not want to make any separate changes. From the information that has come in, it seems that the third wave is spreading in less time. So there is a demand to start it and stop it. But there are some restrictions.
There are 617 different types of corona. There are slight differences. So be careful, he cautioned. If this varient of corona is found then there is no time to decide to stop. Masks should be used, as the tide rises the khapar is blown over the government. Therefore, citizens should take care of their own lives. On this occasion, Bhujbal said that we are making efforts to relax the restrictions within the municipal limits.
No Decision yet
The number of Corona patients in the city has not decreased. Therefore, the decision to reopen schools is on hold.
‘Vaccination is the only long-term solution’
Although the number of corona infections is declining, vaccination is the only long-term solution to cope with any variant of corona. For this, the speed of vaccination should be increased by emphasizing on vaccination, said District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. He was speaking at a review meeting on the current situation held in the central hall of the Collectorate yesterday. District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Lina Bansod and District Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil were present among others at the meeting.
37 oxygen plants to be ready till August 31
Presenting the current status of Covid-19 in the district, District Collector Suraj Mandhare said that a total of 37 oxygen generation projects in 24 rural and 13 urban areas in the district would be completed by the end of August 31. Similarly, emphasis should be placed on the production of liquid medical oxygen, As per the instructions of the state government, civil work of 23 oxygen generation projects has been completed in the district and work is underway to set up 12 projects. Therefore, in connection with the production of oxygen, all the works in the district will be completed on time and the required amount of oxygen will be available. Also, the district’s positivity rate is now very low and the number of patients recovery is high.