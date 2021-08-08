Boat club to open with 50% capacity

Nashik: The much talked about boat club at Gangapur dam will finally be opened at 50 per cent capacity for tourists. Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal instructed to start this boat club with 50 percent capacity. The facility will be made available to tourists through online booking following the Corona rules. Business transactions are going on till 8 pm in Nashik district. Restrictions have been placed on hotels. However, the decision of restaurants is not in my hand, said Bhujbal.

However, some decisions will be taken at the state level and the task force will take a decision in this regard. He said that the task force would take a final decision on the restaurant timing. Delta virus patients have been found in rural areas including Nashik city.

We have to make sure that there is no crowd even if there is time till 8 O’clock at night. Schools in the district are open, but in a month, schools have been opened in places where there are no corona patients, while many schools have also been closed due to the detection of new patients.

The headmaster is ready to start the school but the decision of the education department is being taken into consideration. The rule is that there should not be any case in a month, but in some places, if a patient is found, the schools in those places are closed.

Any decision taken by the Minister of Education regarding the commencement of schools will be implemented. Apart from this the district does not want to make any separate changes. From the information that has come in, it seems that the third wave is spreading in less time. So there is a demand to start it and stop it. But there are some restrictions.

There are 617 different types of corona. There are slight differences. So be careful, he cautioned. If this varient of corona is found then there is no time to decide to stop. Masks should be used, as the tide rises the khapar is blown over the government. Therefore, citizens should take care of their own lives. On this occasion, Bhujbal said that we are making efforts to relax the restrictions within the municipal limits.