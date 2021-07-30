BNHS to study six wetlands in the state

NASHIK: The Maharashtra government has appointed Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) for studying the habitats and migratory routes of birds at six wetlands inculidng Nandur-Madhyameshwar Sanctuary, Gangapur Dam with Jaikwadi Bird Sanctuary, Hatnur Dam, Ujjani Reservoir and Visapur Dam. The Mangrove Foundation, an autonomous body under the Maharashtra forest department’s mangrove cell has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BNHS.

The project has been approved by the Maharashtra government at a cost of ₹2.77 crore the study will be carried out for five years. It is an extension of already ongoing research by BNHS under the banner of ‘Elucidating the status of migratory waterbirds in ornithologically important wetlands of Maharashtra; Central Asian Flyway perspective.’

Project Manager of Wetland Program of BNHS, Dr Sathiyaselvam P, informed Deshdoot Times, “These are important wetlands areas in state. The places see at least 20,000 migratory bird visitors every year. But there is no detailed study of these places. The BNHS will study these places and migration of birds. Various programmes will be conducted under these study. A five-year-long research study will be done at these places.”

The Gangapur Dam area is flourishing every year as a habitat for migratory birds. The Gangapur backwaters region witness numbers of migratory birds species. On top of that, the Nandurmadhyameshwar bird Sanctuary has already got the Ramsar wetland status. It is the first wetland in the state, crowned as Ramsar site.

Focus of Study

Migration routes of birds

Period of migration of birds

Migratory species visiting the place

Bird ringing programme

Habitat study

“As these wetlands are important migratory birds sites, it is crucial to study these places thoroughly. These wetlands in Maharashtra falls under important flyways of migratory birds. The government is taking steps for conservation of these wetlands. The study of these places will help in framing policies to protect and conserve the wetland and flyways.” - Dr Sathiyaselvam P, Project Manager, Wetlands Program, BNHS