Blood donation camp organised

DEOLALI CAMP: Chawla Foundation, in association with Janakalyan blood bank, organised a blood donation camp in Deolali at Chhapru hall on Sunday. A total of 20 people donated blood at the camp. Due to blood shortage amid the pandemic, blood donation camps are being organised in the city. Due to the ongoing vaccination drive, residents can’t donate blood for a certain period after getting vaccinated. As a result, blood banks are urging people to donate blood before getting vaccinated. Dr. Vijay Chawla, Kunal Gurnani, Mulchand Daryani, Nadeem Pinjari, Rupali Yadav and Ravindra Sahare of Janakalyan blood bank took sincere effort for the success of the camp.