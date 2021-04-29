Blood donation camp on Saturday

NASHIK: On the backdrop of current crisis and requirement of blood to the needy patients, a blood donation camp has been organised in the city on Saturday. The camp has been organised jointly by Indian Medical Association, Nashik; Sandarbha Seva Hospital, Blood Bank and Nashik Cyclists Association. It will be held from 9 am to 1 pm at H S Joshi auditorium, IMA hall Shalimar.

“Last year we experienced humanity in many ways. Sometimes in the form of financial help, sometimes through mental support. Everyone seemd to be cooperating in their own way. Today, there is an opportunity for everyone to come forward again, on the occasion of blood donation,” appealed the organisers. With an already insufficient blood supply, a person will no longer be able to donate blood for 28 days after the corona infection and 28 days after the second dose of vaccination, it said.