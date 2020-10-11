Blackbuck killed by poachers
Deshdoot Times

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

A blackbuck was shot dead by poachers at Jamdhari in Nandgaon taluka of the district. Two accused have been arrested by forest department in connection with this.

