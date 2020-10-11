Blackbuck killed by poachers

<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>A blackbuck was shot dead by poachers at Jamdhari in Nandgaon taluka of the district. Two accused have been arrested by forest department in connection with this.</p>.<p>They have been identified as Muddasar Ahemad and Jahid Ahemad (both residents of Malegaon).</p><p>A country-made pistol, five live cartridges, blackbuck meat and other material have been seized from them. After the forest department produced the accused in the court, they have been remanded to 15-day forest department custody, informed forest department official Duttatray Borse.</p><p>There hundreds hectares of forest area in Nandgaon taluka. Deer, blackbuck, rabbits, peacocks and other wild animals are staying there. Many times poachers are poaching them. The same happened on Friday night in Jamdhari area.</p><p>A blackbuck was shot dead by two poachers to kill it. After getting the news, forest officials Duttatray Borse, T E Bhujbal, M M Rathod and others rushed to the spot and caught two accused in connection with this. They have been booked under various sections of the Forest Act.</p>