BJP’s strength is its booth level workers: Nadda

NEW DELHI: BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda today (Wednesday) asserted that the party’s strength is its booth-level workers.

“BJP’s real strength is its booth level workers. Our doors are open for those who have passion to do something for the party and the country. BJP is a party which is dedicated for the welfare of the people,” Nadda said while addressing the party’s ‘Shakti Kendra’ conveners and incharges of Uttarakhand, virtually today (Wednesday). He said it is only in BJP that a booth level worker can become the party’s national president.

“My journey in BJP also started as a booth level worker. The party has made me the national president. It is only in BJP, not in any other political parties, that a booth level worker can become national president of the party,” he said.

He appealed to all the BJP workers to become ‘’aatma’’ (soul) of the booth and perform all the works assigned by the party. Nadda also lauded the party workers for their efforts in making ‘Mera Booth Corona Mukt’ abhiyan a success. He further said that the BJP government in Uttarakhand is leaving no stone unturned for the development of the state.

Nadda also expressed hope that people of Uttarakhand will again vote BJP to power in the upcoming Assembly polls. “BJP will again get the love and blessing of the people of Uttarakhand. We will win with an overwhelming majority and form the government in Uttarakhand,” he stated.