BJP's masterstroke, a major twist to state's politics

Shinde who rose to ranks from Thane, was the protege of Anand Dighe and is a firebrand leader and has tight grip over the Thane region and is the first Sena leader who has got the Chief Minister’s post after leaving the party. Earlier, Chhagan Bhujbal, Ganesh Naik and Narayan Rane left Sena for the CM’s post but could not get it and are in different parties including BJP.

Interestingly, on Thursday morning, Sanjay Raut had asked Shinde, “will you get the Chief Minister’s chair? It could have only happened in Shiv Sena.” But now the BJP has moved in a manner to pacify the Sena cadre on the ground which could have been very aggressive and the conflict would have started with the BJP. Earlier, it was considered to be a foregone conclusion that Fadnavis will become the CM for the third time, in alliance with the Shinde-led Sena rebels.

The BJP’s decision not to take the top post comes as a counter to Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s question if the rebel MLAs would ensure that a Shiv Sena worker would be the next chief minister. He was ready to quit if the Shinde faction could ensure that a `Shiv Sainik’ would be the next chief minister, Thackeray had said while battling the rebellion by majority of party MLAs which began more than a week ago.

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was on Thursday sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister, while the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as deputy chief minister.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to them at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai shortly after 7.30 pm.

Shinde began by paying tributes to late Shiv Sena leaders Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe. His supporters shouted slogans hailing Thackeray and Dighe as he finished taking the oath.

“This is the victory of the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe. Our government will work in the interest of the general people and for the development of the state,” Shinde said after taking oath. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis on being sworn-in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively.

“I would like to congratulate Shri @mieknathshinde Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra CM. A grassroots level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights,” he tweeted.

“Congratulations to Shri @Dev_Fadnavis Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. He is an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta. His experience and expertise will be an asset for the Government. I am certain he will further strengthen Maharashtra’s growth trajectory,” the prime minister tweeted.

Shinde’s name was announced by Fadnavis at the press conference after they met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to stake claim for government formation. The BJP leader had declared he won’t be a part of the government. However, there came a twist after BJP president JP Nadda said the central leadership had asked Fadnavis to join the government as the deputy chief minister. Minutes later, union home minister Amit Shah tweeted that Fadnavis would be joining the Eknath Shinde government.

Shinde, who served as the urban development minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government, rebelled against Shiv Sena boss and then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. He along with 39 other Sena MLAs camped at a hotel in Guwahati and later in Goa, reducing the Aghadi government to a minority.

After the Supreme Court refused to put a stay on the governor’s decision to hold a floor test on Thursday, Thackeray resigned from his post last Wednesday night after announcing his decision to step down during his Facebook live address.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP president J P Nadda said Fadnavis would be part of the new Maharashtra cabinet led by Shinde, minutes after Fadnavis announced he will not be in the government.

Fadnavis had sprang a surprise when he announced that Shinde will be the next chief minister. His announcement defied expectations that he would return to the post with the support of the Shinde faction.

“Development of the state is my priority. I will take all sections of society along with me,” Shinde told the media after the ceremony.