BJP wins unopposed from Dhule-Nandurbar local body

NASHIK: BJP candidate and sitting MLA Amrish Patel on Friday was elected unopposed from the Dhule-Nandurbar local body constituency of the state legislative council. He was fielded against Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Gaurav Wani who withdrew his nomination. Hence, Mr. Patel was declared the winner without any contest. The winner already had the votes of 199 BJP elected representatives.

BJP candidate Amrish Patel won with a whopping 332 votes against MVA’s Abhijit Patil, who could manage to bag only 98 votes. Patel left Congress last year and in this year’s bypolls he was in a direct fight against Congress’ Abhijit Patil.

The elections for the six legislative Council seats from the three graduates’ constituencies (Aurangabad, Pune and Nagpur), two from teachers’ constituencies (Pune and Amravati), and one from the local bodies’ constituency in Dhule-Nandurbar were held.

Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) – the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress – contested the polls together against the BJP. The other five seats witnessed a contest between Sangram Deshmukh (BJP) and Arun Lad (NCP) in the Pune Division Graduates seat, Sandeep Joshi (BJP) and Abhijeet Vanjari (Congress) in Nagpur Division Graduates’ seat.