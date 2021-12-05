BJP vows to go solo in NMC poll

NASHIK: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest the municipal elections on its own, thus expressed former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis yesterday.

An important meeting of the leading office bearers and people’s representatives of North Maharashtra was held at Swaminarayan hall regarding the planning and formation of fronts for the upcoming municipal elections.

The meeting was planned by BJP Nashik Metropolitan President Girish Palve and Rural District President Keda Aher. Party office bearers informed about the strategy, planning, and preparation for the announced municipal elections in North Maharashtra.

The BJP leadership has announced from time to time that the BJP will fight all the upcoming elections on its own with full force. All the expected key office bearers and people’s representatives from North Maharashtra are present at this meeting.

The Opposition leader Fadnavis lashed out at Shiv Sena for remarks over Savarkar. He said, “Twelve MPs were suspended in the Rajya Sabha two days ago. One of the suspended MPs said, ‘We are not Savarkar to apologize,’ Fadnavis termed the alleged remarks as ‘shameless’.

Fadnavis further said, “People like poet Javed Akhtar speak one-sidedly and with someone’s inspiration. Such people returned their award, criticized, but people are behind PM Narendra Modi.”

On the backdrop of the literary meet, he questioned why names of not only that of Swatantryaveer, but also poets, playwrights, novelists, essayists, letter writers, biographers, autobiographers, and those who gave many words to Marathi, are not considered.

“Why the organisers did not insist on using the name of Savarkar to Sahityanagiri. Nashik is also the birthplace and workplace of this great freedom fighter. Savarkar had also presided over Sahitya Sammelan, Marathi Natya Sammelan, and Marathi Patrakar Sangh convention. He may be the only one to receive all three of these honours,” said Fadnavis adding that he welcomed the naming of Sahitya Nagari as Kusumagraj Nagari.