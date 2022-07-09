BJP trying to divide Maharashtra: Raut

NASHIK: The BJP’s instinct is to divide Maharashtra into three parts and since the Shiv Sena is not ready for this, the BJP is working against the Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena is united in the state and is ready for the coming elections, said MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. He is on two days visit to Nashik. He was speaking with journalists in the city.

Nashik district has remained the focal point of discussion. All the former corporators of Nashik are with Shiv Sena. “Even if elections are held, Shiv Sena will come to power. Shiv Sena has once again started working with new vigour”, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has expressed confidence that the party will stand with new strength.

Sanjay Raut is on a tour of Nashik to strengthen the party. He was speaking while interacting with the media. He visited rural Nashik on Friday and will be on a city tour today. He informed to media, “I had a discussion with Shiv Sainiks in the district. Officials and activists from Malegaon, Nandgaon visited me. All the corporators are with us. Preparations for the municipal elections have been completed.”

When asked about the rebels, Sanjay Raut said, “Every time the rebels change their allegations, the rebels will not be re-elected. The allegation that Sanjay Raut caused damage is completely false. The artificial storm will be completely calm.”

Decisions have been made in the wrong way in the politics of the state. The government is illegal. While the matter of 11 MLAs was pending in court, the Governor hastened to form the government. The governor, who has not permitted for the election of the president in the last two and a half years, allowed the election of the president without waiting for the court’s verdict. These actions are illegal, he added.