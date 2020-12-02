Deshdoot Times

BJP slams MVA move to probe Jalyukta Shivar Yojana

MVA government making a pathetic attempt to declare the JSY scheme a failure, says Pravin
BJP slams MVA move to probe Jalyukta Shivar Yojana
Abhishek Vibhandik
BJP
Bhartiya janata party
Fadnavis
Former Cm Devendra Fadnavis
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com