BJP MLA Vijay Sinha elected Speaker of Bihar Assembly

Sinha secured 126 votes while Grand Alliance candidate Awadh Bihari Chaudhari got 114 votes
Abhishek Vibhandik
election
Speaker
Bihar Assembly Election 2020
