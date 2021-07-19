BJP favours alliance but ready to go solo

NASHIK: With just few months left for the Nashik municipal elections, ruling BJP has made its stand clear with its State President clarifying that the party is ready for civic polls with or without likeminded parties. The Bharatiya Janata Party is preparing to contest the upcoming Nashik municipal elections on its own. If like-minded parties come together, we’ll work for common programme.

But even without them, we are ready to go solo, thus stated BJP state president MLA Chandrakant Patil at a press conference here yesterday. Patil has been on a tour of Nashik for the last two days. He has held discussions with people’s representatives and party office bearers. The state unit chief also visited the houses of some senior office bearers ahead of polls. Patil said, “We are ready to fight in the upcoming municipal elections without taking anyone with us.”

Earlier, in the morning he met MNS President Raj Thackeray and discussed political and other issues. Patil said he would listen to a video of Raj Thackeray’s speech, which went viral in Bihar, to understand Thackeray’s stand in respect to people from other states. BJP’s 13-member core team will discuss the video. “I can’t decide on my own,” he said.

Patil further said that virtual meetings have been taking place for the last one and a half years. Now the leaders from the Centre upto the state level are touring. Differences are being resolved through personal visits. There are differences in all the parties and at home also. Therefore, BJP alone cannot be an exception. However, the party is determined to find a way out of that and reach power.