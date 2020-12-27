BJP failed to address issues in Nashik: Thakre

Nashik: Bharatiya Janata Party had come to power in Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) five years ago with announcement to adopt Nashik. However, Nashik lagged behind as BJP failed to address the issues here. Important projects were taken away from Nashik, stated city chief of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ranjan Thakre.

NCP has undertaken Mission ward campaign in view of upcoming NMC elections. As a part of this, meetings of local office bearers were held in ward number 24 and 25 in New Nashik division, ward number 10 and 11 in Satpur division and ward number 7 and 12 in west division. Residents of the area also attended these meetinngs and tabled their issues.

City chief of NCP youth wing Ambadas Khaire, Nanasaheb Mahale, Amol Waje, Dutta Patil and other office bearers were also present.

Meanwhile, citizens complained that there is drinking water problem in Pimpalgaon Bahula area in Satpur division, road and street light issues, presence of leopards, conduction of camp about ration card, installation of street lights in industrial area and to lay electricity cables underground. They also complained about bad state of toilets and gardens in slum area, rise in criminal incidents and irregular timing of NMC water.