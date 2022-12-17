BJP delegation meets new CP

Nashik
A BJP delegation led by MLA Devyani Pharande met the new City Commissioner of Police Ankush Shinde and gave a memorandum demanding the immediate diversion of heavy vehicles on the stretch from Pune Road to Mumbai which was diverted from the Indiranagar area. Due to the heavy traffic going to Mumbai from the Indiranagar area on Pune road, small and big accidents often occur in the area besides traffic congestion.
A few days ago there was a major accident when the gas tanker overturned and in the second incident the tanker hit the divider, fortunately, there was no loss of life in both these mishaps. Colleges and schools are located in the area where heavy vehicle traffic takes place. Buses transporting students and private vehicles ply this route. Also, some students go to school and college in their own vehicles.
Ashoka Marg, DGP Nagar to Wadala village, Kalanagar 100 foot road, Pathardi Phata and Sainath Nagar, Indiranagar Jogig track are routes with heavy traffic. It is very important to divert the traffic. Failure to do so can lead to major accidents and minor and major accidents occur frequently, the letter stated. A delegation led by MLA Devyani Pharande met the Commissioner of Police and discussed various issues regarding diverting the traffic of heavy vehicles to other routes and other issues.