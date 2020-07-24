BJP boycotts Sharad Pawar's meeting

NASHIK :

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president and Mahavikas Aghadi leader Sharad Pawar will soon hold a corona review meeting at the district collector's office. The Bharatiya Janata Party has questioned that the Pawar is the president of only one party and is currently an MP. He has no ministerial post. So, how they can hold a meeting in such a situation.

Besides, a circular has been issued ordering that government officials should not be present during the visit of Leader of Opposition Fadnavis. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has boycotted Pawar's meeting in protest and decided not to attend.

In the case of Corona, a review meeting can be held between the ministers in the concerned department or the Guardian Minister and the Cabinet in power. Seeing that, Sharad Pawar cannot hold a meeting as per the law.

How did the District Collector allow Pawar's meeting? Presented by BJP MLA Devyani Farande. BJP MLAs in the city have not been invited to the previous meetings. Rajesh Tope is the health minister and can hold meetings. However, BJP has opposed the presence of Sharad Pawar.

The BJP city president Girish Palve also objected and said the meeting should be held with Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and local MLAs.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis will discuss the matter, said city president Palve. On the whole, there are strong signs that Pawar's meeting will paint a new argument against the Mahavikas Aghadi and BJP.