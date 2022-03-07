Birth, death records in NMC at risk?

NASHIK: The birth and death records, which are very important for the citizens of the city, are on the verge of diminishing in the East division. However, from 1933 to 1997, all the records in Modi script should be converted into Marathi language and all these records in Marathi from 1934 to 1975 should be computerised. Demand in this regard has been sent by “Sevastambh” to Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav.

On behalf of All India Sevastambh Karmachari Mahasangh, a letter in this regard has been sent to the Municipal Commissioner and other senior officers. In the East divisional office of the corporation, there is a record of 37 years of birth and death in the Modi language from 1897 to 1933. The record of 42 years from 1934 to 1975 is in the Marathi language. While computerisation of records from 1976 to date is in progress.

However, pre-1975 records are not being computerised by translating Modi language into Marathi language, birth and death records are not issued to the citizens of Nashik city as it is in Modi language and the concerned staff and officials are not aware of Modi language.

A few years ago, a person who was fluent in the Modi language was invited to issue certificates for the period from 1897 to 1933, but now no such effort is being made.

The record is in bad condition. The Sevastambh Mahasangh has been following up from time to time to renew the record. But even though the record of birth and death of our ancestors is in Modi language, it is not being computerised by translating it into the Marathi language, which implies that the interests of the citizens are not being protected, it alleged.