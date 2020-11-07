Bird Week: Various competitions by West Forest division

Nashik: The government has directed to celebrate the birthday of Maruti Chitampally, a literateur and retired forest officer who is a pioneer in the production of wildlife literature in the state of Maharashtra and the birth anniversary of late Dr Salim Ali as wildlife week from November 5th to 12th.

Accordingly, In West Nashik Forest division, the 'Bird Week' is being observed from November 5 to 12, 2020. Following the instructions given in the case of Covid-19, the West forest division has organized activities like Bird Count, Painting competition, workshops on creating awareness about birds, webinars and lectures on conservation of birds and other awareness activities.

In order to protect and nurture the biodiversity of the state, the importance of every element of nature should be clarified and the state animals, birds, trees, flowers, butterflies, Kandalvan trees have been declared by the government. Birds are an important part of the nature. Biodiversity of birds around the world is declining rapidly and many bird species are becoming endangered. There is a need to create awareness among the people about the importance of birds in the state and the responsibility towards their conservation.

1. Bird Count: - All over India, according to E-Bird, the number of birds is being counted through public participation. There are 350 different species of birds in Nashik district and the number is huge. This is a pleasant thing for bird lovers.

Birds will be counted with the participation of locals at Gangapur dam, Harsul and Trimbak Forest Reserve and other places in West Nashik Forest Department.

2. Painting Competition: -

A) From class 8 onwards: Subject the bird around me. First Prize - Certificate and Rs. 3000 / - in cash, second prize-certificate and Rs.2000 / - in cash, third prize-certificate and Rs.1000 / - in cash.

B) Open group: Subject-Daily declining number of birds. First prize-certificate and Rs.5000 / - cash, second prize-certificate and Rs.3000 / - cash, third prize-certificate and Rs.2000 / - cash.

Rules of the competition

1) Only pictures submitted till November 10, 2020 will be included in the competition, pictures submitted after that will not be considered.

2) Pictures for the competition can be sent to dycfnashikwestrasmaharashtra.gov.in