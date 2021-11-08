Bird week kicks off in Nashik

Many bird experts from the city have come together and planned bird walks in different parts of the city. The bird lovers in Nashik have appealed to get together to survey different areas this week and contribute in recording overall Nashik’s bird diversity, spread awareness on birds and work for their conservation.

”Join us to participate in Bird Week" - Appeals NCSN

The Nature Conservation Society of Nashik has appealed to Nashikites to participate in bird week. The NSCN has said “we have to make bird checklist and upload checklist on ebird.org/india. In the end, we will collect data from all checklists and see the number of birds recorded in one week." To participate and know about Bird Walks, nashikites can contact NCSN.