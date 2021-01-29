Bird Sanctuary on alert ahead of bird flu threat

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: There is a threat of bird flu in five districts of the state. As the disease mainly affects birds, Ramsar Nandur Madhyameshwar Bird Sanctuary is taking the utmost care. The movements of domestic and foreign migratory birds are being monitored on the reservoir on a 24x7 basis.</p>.<p>The Nandur Madhyameshwar Bird Sanctuary at Chapadgaon in Niphad taluka hosts a gathering of native and foreign birds every winter. With the unseasonal rains this year and the disappearance of cold due to the rise in maximum and minimum temperatures, the number has gone down this year.</p><p> About 27,000 to 30,000 birds are witnessed roaming freely. The wildlife department estimates that there may be around four to five thousand foreign migratory visitors. Nandurmadhameshwar Sanctuary is known as the home of various species of birds. The Wildlife division of the Nashik Forest department is taking the utmost care.</p><p><strong>Patrolling by boat </strong></p><p>The movement of birds is being monitored from the observation towers on the banks of the reservoir, throughout the day. The birds are being monitored using binoculars and telescopes from 6 am to 6 pm. The movement of birds is also being monitored from time to time by patrolling the reservoir with the help of rubber boots.</p>