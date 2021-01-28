Bird flu detected in domestic chickens in Satana taluka

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The bird flu menace made an entry in the district with detection of bird flu infection in domestic chickens at Vathoda village in Satana taluka of the district. “Bird flu infection has been noticed at domestic chickens at Vathoda village in Satana taluka,” informed District Collector Suraj Mandhare. As a precautionary measure, one-kilometer radius of block No. 62 of Mouje Vathoda has been declared as the affected zone, he said. </p>.<p>As there are no commercial poultry farms in the area, there is no reason to panic yet, the District Collector further said. Preventive instructions have been issued to all poultry owners to deal with the Avian Influenza, he added. Earlier, as many as 28 teams were formed to keep an eye on the unusual deaths of birds around Nashik district. </p><p>The district has 1,450 farms with around 45 lakh birds, the largest number in the state, he added. Recently, deaths of crows, skylarks, and chickens were reported from Surgana and Igatpuri. With the largest poultry business present in the state, the District Collector had requested citizens not to give ear to rumours and underscored that hearsay regarding the bird flu was affecting poultry business in Nashik. </p><p>He further said that a review meeting got recently held, and appropriate instructions have been given to the health department and poultry traders.</p>