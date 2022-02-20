Bird Festival at Nandur Madhyameshwar

NASHIK: A two-day bird festival has been organised at Nandur Madhyameshwar Bird Sanctuary on 5th and 6th March jointly by Directorate of Tourism and Wildlife Department (Nashik). In this festival, tourists will get a feast of cultural programs including bird watching. Preparations for the festival are in full swing and planning is being done locally.

A two-day bird festival is being held next month at the Nandur Madhyameshwar Sanctuary, which is known as Bharatpur of Maharashtra and has recently been accorded Ramsar status. It is organised through forest department, tourism department and social organisations.

An eco-hut for bird watchers, and up-to-date cameras and binoculars will be installed on the towers in the sanctuary so that the young and the old can see the bird’s eye. Guides will be appointed to provide information on local as well as exotic birds.

During the Bird Festival, stalls will be set up for display and sale of products produced by local farmers and tribals from Nashik district. Expert lectures will be given to provide information on conservation of biodiversity in Nandur Madhyameshwar Sanctuary as well as other forest resources in the district.

There will also be photography, painting competitions, fort building competitions, bird watching, agro-tourism policy guidance, food culture, handicrafts, cultural programs.

Branding for forest tourism

Nandur Madhyameshwar has a joint forest management committee, through which forest tourism has got a boost. It is benefiting the locals and providing employment to the unemployed youth. Against this backdrop, the Bird Festival will be held in the sanctuary. With this, branding of forest tourism will be done.