Bills worth Rs 9,049 crore sanctioned by treasury department

NASHIK: With only five days left for the March end, 72,995 bills have been sanctioned by the Accounts and Treasury Department so far in the last one year and out of which, 9,049.13 crores of funds have been distributed. By the end of March, the same amount is likely to cross the Rs 10,000 crores mark. District Accounts and Treasury Officer Dr Rajendra Gadekar gave this information.

Meanwhile, with a period of five days left, the government and semigovernment departments are rushing to get the bills for office expenses, development work funds and medical bills of the employees approved. In the same context, the Accounts and Treasury Branch also starts working on holidays to avoid inconvenience to government departments.

Accounts and treasury offices in 14 talukas including the Chief Accounts and Treasury Department of the Collectorate will be maintained full time. The Accounts and Treasury Department has approved 72,995 bills of various government and semi-government departments in the district from 1st April 2021 to date. It includes various bills such as salary along with office expenses, medical of the employees. The total amount of all these bills is 9049.13 crores.