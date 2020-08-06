Bihar police officials are out of reach : BMC

MUMBAI :

Four Bihar police officer who have come to Mumbai for probing the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajpur, are out of reach of Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) that is seeking to quarantine them.

Earlier it quarantined Patna IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, which stirred up a controversy. The BMC sources said on Thursday that they are now planning to quarantine the other four Bihar cops, who have come to the city on July 27 to investigate the case.

Earlier, the Patna officers had said that they won't disclose their location as quarantining them would be unconstitutional. The four officers include inspectors Manoranjan Bharti and Qaisar Alam, and sub-inspectors Durgesh Gehlot and Nishant Singh.

According to the BMC, home quarantine protocol is mandatory for everyone coming from other states.