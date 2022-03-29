Big jump in revenue on weekend

NASHIK: The decision taken by District Collector (Stamps) Kailas Davange to keep the offices open even on weekend days has turned into a boon not only for customers and builders but also for the state government.

As many as 772 records were registered through 25 co-registrar’s offices in the district during the two days, i.e., on Saturday and Sunday. Through stamp duty and registration fees, the government has earned revenue of Rs 7.42 crore.

As 25 offices in the district, such as co-secondary registrar class-2 Nashik 1 to 7, co-secondary registrar class 2 Malegaon 1 to 3 besides Niphad, Yeola, Nandgaon, Sinnar, Baglan, Dindori and Igatpuri are also open during holidays, registration of records has become smooth for the citizens.

The decision was taken a few days back to keep the record registration offices in Nashik open every Saturday and on holidays till March 31, two hours more than the daily time, which is benefiting the business as well as the home and property buyers. As the end of the Financial Year and the term of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is till March, record and registration have taken a big jump.

Nashik tops in registration

In these two weekend days, as many as 563 records were registered and govt earned revenue of Rs. 6.04 crore through stamp duty and registration fee.

"We had planned to avoid inconvenience to the citizens as well as to ensure that everyone should get benefitted as the term of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is ending on March 31. The housing scheme has also received a good response from the citizens." - Kailash Davange, District Collector (Stamps)