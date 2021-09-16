Big Butterfly Month in Nashik too

NASHIK: Butterflies are an integral part of everyone’s life, and this month they are being counted along with wildlife and plants. These sensitive creatures are struggling for survival, so as a measure these beautiful creatures will be counted in order to identify them and strengthen the conservation movement.

The ‘Big Butterfly Month’ has started counting of butterflies across the country from very first day of month. The Nature Conservation Society of Nashik (NCSN) researchers are counting butterflies in Nashik district. The festival will be held across the country till September end and many well-known organizations working in the field have come together for it.

During the census, all participants are required to upload their butterfly records on various websites. Apart from this, workshops on butterflies, their photography, writing, quizzes, studies on the life cycle of butterflies and other competitions have been organized.

The NCSN is conducting webinars on butterfly information programs. The purpose of the festival is to connect butterfly lovers from all over the world, to work for the creation of butterfly habitats, to study their behavior and to nurture them, the organizations said.

It is attended by 27 reputed organizations in the country including BNHS, Indian Foundation for Butterflies, National Center for Biological Sciences and Butterfly Trust. From this, like other parts of the country, information on species, habitat and photographs of butterflies in Nashik district will be collected and once the aggregate data is compiled, it will be the next direction of the conservation movement.

Butterflies: important link of Nature

Butterflies have a special significance in nature and in the biological chain. The butterfly is also the food of many animals. These include spiders, bees, quadrupeds as well as various species of squirrels. In addition, they also play a role in pollination to some extent. Normally a butterfly replants at least ten flowers and plants. Therefore, the conservation of these little creatures is essential.

"Butterflies are being counted across the country. In this, the species of Nashik is also being studied along with counting the number. Each practitioner will travel individually. So there will be no team activities. Through this, a bank of important information will be created for the conservation of butterflies."- Pratiksha Kothule, Wildlife Scholar, Nature Conservation Society of Nashik