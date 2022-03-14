Big budget projects galore in Nashik

Bhumi Pujan ceremony of Namami Goda project, the dream project of Mayor Satish Kulkarni held yesterday in the presence of various saints and dignitaries as well as Union MoS for Panchayat Raj Patil.

“Due to Godavari river, the name of Nashik has been carved on the world map. Millions of devotees from all over the world come to Nashik every year. A grand Kumbh Mela is held here every 12 years. Lakhs of sadhus and mahants take a dip in the Godavari during Simhastha. The beauty of Nashik, known as the city of temples, is due to the Godavari river. The river is a matter of faith and affection for devotees, along with Nashikites. The Namami Goda project will be implemented to make the river pollution-free,” Patil said.

Rs 1000 crore for Logistics Park

After Mumbai-Nagpur, Nashik is getting a Logistics Park. The Centre has provided Rs 1000 crore for this park, said Union MoS for Panchayat Raj Kapil Patil yesterday while performing bhumi pujan of the proposed park on 58 acres of land in Adgaon Shivar.

“A total of 35 logistics parks in the country have been approved by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Maharashtra has got three of these logistics parks, and after Mumbai and Nagpur, there will be a grand logistics park in Nashik. With the initiative of Nashik Municipal Corporation, this park will be developed, and this will provide employment opportunities to thousands of people. Similarly, farmers, traders and transporters will also get a better platform, “said Union MoS for Panchayat Raj Kapil Patil.

With the concept of Nitin Gadkari, 35 logistics parks will be set up in India. The logistics park will benefit greatly. It costs 8 per cent in China and 13 per cent in India. As the cost increases by 5 per cent, it impacts inflation. If there is a logistics park in some places, then; the cost will come down, and the prices will go down automatically. Patil explained.

A logistics park will employ various sectors such as garages, tea stalls, spare parts, hotels, warehouses. Earlier, people were coming to the city from rural areas for employment, but now the picture is different. People are migrating from the city to the rural areas for employment.

The reason is such projects. Farmers’ lands are being developed through such projects. Farmers are also getting good remuneration from it.

Patil also said that projects like logistics park would be useful for farmers to come together through co-operation and set up their cold storage as well as take steps to export their produce.