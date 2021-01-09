Deshdoot Times

Bicycle rally held

Rally under Majhi Vasundhara initiative
Bicycle rally held
Nikhil Pardeshi
Nikhil Pardeshi

Deolali Camp: A bicycle rally under Majhi Vasundhara initiative was organized at Bhagur to create awareness about environment. The rally was inaugurated by Anita Karanjkar, Bhagur council chief and Pratibha Patil, chief officer.

The participants on the occasion took a pledge.Chief officer Pratibha Patil on the occasion said that Bhagur municipal council has decided to conduct Majhi Vasundhara initiative in the city.

Patil said that under the initiative, various projects are being implemented to adopt a sustainable way of life.The cycle rally was organized to boost eco-friendly transport, she added.

Office superintendent Ramesh Rathod, corporator Sanjay Shinde, engineer Ramesh Kagane, Corporator Sangram Karanjkar and other were present also present.

Nashik
deshdoot
deshdoot times
maharashtra
environment
Bicycle rally
Majhi Vasundhara initiative
eco-friendly transpor

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com