Bicycle rally held

Deolali Camp: A bicycle rally under Majhi Vasundhara initiative was organized at Bhagur to create awareness about environment. The rally was inaugurated by Anita Karanjkar, Bhagur council chief and Pratibha Patil, chief officer.

The participants on the occasion took a pledge.Chief officer Pratibha Patil on the occasion said that Bhagur municipal council has decided to conduct Majhi Vasundhara initiative in the city.

Patil said that under the initiative, various projects are being implemented to adopt a sustainable way of life.The cycle rally was organized to boost eco-friendly transport, she added.

Office superintendent Ramesh Rathod, corporator Sanjay Shinde, engineer Ramesh Kagane, Corporator Sangram Karanjkar and other were present also present.