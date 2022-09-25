Bhuse becomes guardian minister for Nashik

NASHIK: The Shinde government in Maharashtra has announced guardian ministers for all the districts in the state. Dada Bhuse, who is the MLA from Malegaon and now an ex-agriculture minister from the former government, will be the Guardian Minister for Nashik.

The much-awaited announcement of the guardian ministers was made yesterday evening. While predictions were made as to who will be named for Nashik, the name of Girish Mahajan, who earlier was the guardian minister for Nashik, made much rounds.

In the first ministerial expansion of the Shinde government, Dada Bhuse, who joined the Shinde clan, didn’t get a ministerial berth. However, his name appeared on the guardian minister’s list for Nashik.

Girish Mahajan will take charge of the Dhule, Latur, and Nanded districts, while Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil will look after Ahmednagar and Solapur. Jalgaon has been handed over to Gulabrao Patil along with the Buldhana district. It is now expected that the district affairs will catch the speed that the guardian ministers have been placed.