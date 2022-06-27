Bhusawal-Nashik-Pune train to resume from July 10

NASHIK: During the outbreak of corona and lockdown situation for two years, many suffered as the Bhusawal-Mumbai express was shut. The journey was also closed as many means of transportation were closed. The important Bhusawal-Nashik-Pune service was also closed for the servants travelling from Nashik to Pune. However, the service will be resumed soon after the situation returns to normal.

The Bhusawal-Nashik-Pune railway service, which has been closed since 2020 due to a corona outbreak, will resume on July 10 after a two-year wait.

As the Nashik-Pune train starts, there is an atmosphere of excitement among the passengers. Passengers from Nashik, Jalgaon and Pune districts will benefit from this train. The porters, rickshaw pullers and small and big traders at the railway station will also get their livelihood.

The Railway Ministry had closed several trains as a precautionary measure due to the Corona crisis. Some of these trains are slowly coming to a standstill. However, reservations are mandatory for all of them. Tickets are also high and reservations are time-consuming. Intercity trains like Panchavati have been made general instead of reservations following the demand of passengers. A few more trains have begun to generalise.

The Igatpuri-Bhusawal passenger train has been launched in the form of the Memu train a few days back. On the way to Pune, this train reaches Nashik in the morning. From there it reaches Pune in about six hours. As this train is currently closed, Nashik residents have to reach Pune by bus and private vehicle.

Travel by train

Meanwhile, the Nashik-Pune train is cheaper than road travel. Road fares are at least three times higher than by rail. In addition, if you arrange for a private four-wheeler, the cost increases by many folds. Apart from this, when going by private vehicle from Manchar, Chakan to Pune, one has to face traffic congestion. It also costs more fuel. Coming to Nashik by road from Pune, the traffic is congested for an hour or two. Therefore, mental and physical suffering has to be endured. Moreover, being a highway, the possibility of an accident cannot be ruled out. Besides, some people get off at Kalyan by train like Panchavati, and Rajyarani and catch the train from there to Pune. But, as it takes a lot of time, there is often no space. But now that the train is starting, the journey is going to be comfortable.

Schedule

Train No 11025 Up, Bhusawal Pune Hutatma Express will leave Bhusawal from July 11, 2022, at 12:35 am and will reach Pune at 12:05 pm. Train No 11026 Down Pune Bhusawal Hutatma Express will leave Pune at 11:40 am from July 10, 2022, and reach Bhusawal at 10:00 pm.

Halts

Jalgaon, Pachora, Kajgaon, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Lasalgaon, Niphad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri (Technical Halt), Kalyan, Panvel, Karjat, Lonavala, Chinchwad.