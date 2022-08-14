Bhusawal-Deolali passenger train to resume from Sept 16

NASHIK: Due to the pandemic, the Bhusawal-Deolali passenger train was cancelled by the railway administration. Its cancellation caused a severe inconvenience to North Maharashtra’s passengers. However, the train will resume its services from September 16, 2022, under a new number and altered timings.

However, the train has been upgraded from a passenger to a mail express train, thus leading to an increase in its fare prices as well. The train will consist of 12 coaches, out of which 10 will be general and two brake vans.

Train Number 11114 Up Bhusawal - Deolali will leave Bhusawal on September 16 at 05:30 pm, while Train Number 11113 Down Deolali-Bhusawal will leave Deolali on September 17 at 7:20 am. As the train will depart early morning from Deolali, passengers, employees, professionals, and others from Nashik and Nandgaon will benefit due to the timings.

Before the pandemic, the train used to depart from Deolali from 05:00 am and reach Bhusawal by noon. However, some passengers will be affected due to the changed timings and higher fares.

Rajesh Fokane, President of Monthly Pass Holders Passenger Welfare Association, Vice President Kiran Borse, Kailas Barve, Sanjay Shinde, Panchavati Railway Passengers Association President Balasaheb Kedare, and others have welcomed the resumption of services of this train.