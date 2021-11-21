Bhumi Pujan at Kusumagraj Nagari

NASHIK: Bhumi Pujan of 94th All India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan At the hands of Bharti Pawar in a grand ceremony at Met Bhujbal Knowledge City which was named as Kusumagraj Nagari for the literary convention was held on Saturday evening.

The event was attended by Chhagan Bhujbal, Guardian Minister of Nashik and Receptionist of Sahitya Sammelan. The Convention will be inaugurated on December 3.

It will be inaugurated by renowned novelist Vishwas Patil. The conference will be chaired by scientist and writer Dr. Jayant Narlikar and will be attended by Father Francis Dibrito. CM Uddhav Thackeray will be the special guest, and renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar will be the chief guest of the convention.