Bhujbal warns of lockdown

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Amid surging Covid-19 cases in Nashik, the District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday has issued another warning for a lockdown if the public fails to adhere to Covid-19 norms like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. He added that Coronavirus is spreading due to those patients who are staying under home quarantine. </p>.<p>90% of patients are being found in Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limit alone. Bring the number of infected under control in the next 15 days by adhering to Covid-19 norms. Nashikites should cooperate by following the restrictions, he urged. Bhujbal was addressing a media briefing after a review meeting held at Niyojan Bhavan in the District Collectorate. </p><p>The number of patients is increasing across the state and Nashik has presently 10,000 patients. Around 8,000 Covid tests are being conducted daily. The capacity to test swab samples will be raised to 20,000, he informed. As those patients who are staying under the home quarantine are failing to adhere to the rules, the Covid-19 is being spread. </p><p>Restart Covid centres again to prevent this and keep hotels ready to quarantine the patients there. Declare the building area as a containment zone where a patient is found, he has instructed. Bhujbal has ordered to arrange ventilators, oxygen supply and swab testing with full capacity. </p><p>Seal shop of that shopkeeper who allows entry to the consumer without a mask. This will give a message to other shopkeepers. Take those citizens who do not wear a mask and fail to adhere to Covid-19 norms to a police station and force them to sit there for 4-5 hours. People do not take it seriously unless strict action is not taken, Bhujbal said. Seal those establishments which fail to follow the norms. Do not allow them to reopen again unless the situation gets normal, he also said.</p>