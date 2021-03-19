Bhujbal warns of lockdown
Deshdoot Times

Bhujbal warns of lockdown

Instructions to bring number of infected under control
Jitendra Sapkale
Nashik
Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal
lockdown
Covid19
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com