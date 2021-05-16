Bhujbal warns against black fungus infection

Nashik : In addition to the COVID-19, patients with Mucormycosis or ‘black fungus’ infection are also found. For this, patients with COVID19 disease and those who recovered should take extra care of themselves from the new d i s e a s e o f black fungus, advised Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

A review meeting of Niphad and Yeola tehsils was held at Yeola guest house regarding current situation, measures and vaccination campaign, at which time Guardian Minister was speaking.

The meeting was attended by panchayat samiti member Mohan Shelar, SDM Sopan Kasar, Dr Archana Pathare, resident medical officer Dr Prashant Khaire and Tehsildar Pramod Hile along with office bearers. Guardian Minister Bhujbal said that as there is no ENT specialist in Yeola tehsil, if any patient with Mucormycosis is found, he should be sent to Nashik immediately for treatment.

A task f o r c e h a s b e e n formed in the district on Mucormycosis to prevent the infection. Also, patients who are on oxygen or who have been treated with oxygen should be screened regularly. Similarly, after the commissioning of the oxygen generation plant, the shortage of oxygen will be reduced, the minister said.

Strict adherence to lockdown regulations should be observed as the lockdown implemented under Break the Chain has shown good results in reducing the number of Corona patients.

As part of this, the number of patients in urban areas is declining and measures should be taken to reduce the number of patients in rural areas as well.

In order to reduce the prevalence of corona infection and to provide the necessary facilities for home isolation, infected and newly infected patients should be admitted to the Covid Care Center without being allowed home isolation.

Dedication of Center at Vinchur

The 50-bed Covid Care Center at Devaki Lawns in Vinchur was inaugurated by the minister. A total of 25 oxygen and 25 ordinary beds have been provided in this Covid Care Center and necessary facilities have also been provided to the patients.

Reviews situation at Yeola

Against the backdrop of the lockdown carried out to reduce the rising incidence of Corona, Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal inspected the lockdown situation in Yeola. At this time, for the first time, the inspection started from the vegetable market premises at Shani Patangan expanded to different parts of the city