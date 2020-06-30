Bhujbal unveils Health Prime Nashik App

NASHIK :

District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal yesterday unveiled Health Prime Nashik App, developed by Credai, Nashik. The app seeks to bridge the gap between the government’s arrangements for COVID-19 treatment and the availability of this information among people.

The app aims to provide updated information on the availability of beds and status of COVID-19 patients in various government and private hospitals.

Efforts are being made at all levels to contain the spread of the Coronavirus. Panic grips a person, if, unfortunately, his/her Covid test report comes positive. In such a situation, the infected person and his family members do not understand how to deal with the situation and what process should be followed to get admitted in the hospital.

On a single click, this Credai App helps know availability of reserve and non-reserve beds for Covid-19 and non-Covid patients in the hospitals.

In which hospital the infected person should be admitted?, What kind of patients are there?. Such information about all these matters will now be known with a single click due to the App developed by Credai Nashik out of social corporate responsibility. District guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal expressed confidence that this app will emerge as an effective tool in fight against Corona.

Mayor Satish Kulkarni, municipal commissioner Radhakrishna Game, leader of opposition Ajay Boraste, CREDAI president Ravi Mahajan, builder Jitendra Thakker, municipal Nodal officer Dr. Awesh Palod, former Credai president Umesh Wankhede and vice president Kunal Patil were present in an online conference held yesterday.

While launching the App Bhujbal said that the app will provide up to date vital information on the number of beds, ICU beds, municipal reserved beds, non-Covid beds and private beds, as well as the status of patients and category of patients according to the nature of disease. A liaison officer should be appointed in all the hospitals for the general public.

On the occasion, mayor Satish Kulkarni said that Nashik has taken an important step after Mumbai and Pune on the background of COVID-19. CREDAI has played an important role in this and has taken steps that will be important in the interest of Nashik residents.