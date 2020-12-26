Bhujbal turns traffic cop

<p>Nashik: State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal turned into a traffic cop himself and helped clear the rush on the Mumbai-Agra highway at Ghoti toll plaza. He cleared vehicles choked at the toll plaza. People have stepped out in large numbers to visit tourist spots in view of the Christmas holidays and weekend. </p>.<p>As a result, the Mumbai-Agra highway is witnessing heavy rush. There were long queues of vehicles at Ghoti toll plaza. Bhujbal, while returning to Nashik from Mumbai, stopped his vehicle after seeing the rush of vehicles at Ghoti toll plaza. After understanding the situation, he turned into a traffic cop and directed drivers. He also instructed toll plaza employees to release vehicles earlier. Bhujbal stopped there till regularization of traffic.</p>.<div><div class="bigfact-title"></div><div class="bigfact-description">Government has made FASTag mandatory for all vehicles to reduce queues of vehicles at toll plazas. However, the system at Ghoti toll plazas was disrupted due to sudden rush of vehicles. Vehicles were stuck on Mumbai-Agra highway, Nashik-Pune highway and other toll plazas.</div></div>