Bhujbal to lead five-member committee

NASHIK: In order to find an amicable solution to the problem of distribution of equitable funds under the Nashik District Planning Committee, a decision to appoint a special committee of five MLAs under the chairmanship of District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has been taken at an important meeting of the planning committee held yesterday.

The controversy between MLA Suhas Kande and Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, which has been going on for the last few days, came to the fore again yesterday. Maulana Mafti Ismail, MLA of MIM, Malegaon, walked out of the meeting and registered his protest against the non-receipt of funds for the last two years for his constituency’s development .

Since last year, the district planning committee has not been meeting due to the pandemic. In addition, most of the funds were cut from the government level. The MLAs were not getting funds for development as the funds received were directed to be spent on health facilities during the pandemic and 60% of the funds were given directly to the Zilla Parishad and 10% was given directly to the civic bodies.

In addition, MLA Kande had targeted Guardian Minister Bhujbal for unequal distribution of funds. MLA Kande’s supporters had gathered in large numbers and it had become a topic of discussion.

After the meeting, Bhajbal informed that for the year 2020-2021, a fund of Rs. 824 crore was disbursed. This included Rs. 425 crore for district annual plan, Rs. 298 crore for tribal sub-plan and Rs. 100 crore for scheduled caste sub-plan. The percentage of expenditure is only 10.50 percent. The remaining 90 per cent of the funds have been received recently and in today’s meeting, the relevant authorities have been given strict instructions in this regard.