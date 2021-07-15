Bhujbal to decide on start of schools

NASHIK: District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal will now take a decision on reopening schools that have been closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. More than 47,000 parents in Nashik had participated in the survey conducted after the decision to start schools in Covid-19 free villages. Accordingly, most of the parents opined in favour of actual education. However, district disaster management will decide over the start of the schools. Bhujbal reviews the Covid-19 situation in the district every week.

The meeting is expected to take place on Friday. The decision will be taken in this meeting, sources said. The government has decided to start the schools from July 15 with the rules and conditions of the government. However, the consent of the gram panchayat, school management and parents will also be required. Following the second wave of Covid-19, the school education department issued guidelines for the first phase of Covid-free rural areas in the state in the academic year 2021-22 to start classes VIII to XII from July 15, 2021.

Against this background, the school education department has decided to conduct a survey on starting schools. It will include parents as well as teachers. The education department had conducted a survey of all parents and teachers in the state to start schools from class VIIIth to XIIth. The state school education department released an updated GR about the reopening of the schools.

As per the updated GR, schools in zones with not a single Covid-19 case in the last month will be allowed to restart physical classes for students from Class 8-12, after receiving the consent of parents. Since most cities are still recording Covid numbers daily, for the time being, this GR will be implemented in rural Maharashtra only. The GR further specifies the formation of an eight-member committee consisting of local collectors, school principals and health officials to decide on Covid-free zones.

In rural areas, this committee will be headed by the head of the gram panchayat to decide which school can be allowed to start physical classes. Similarly, each district will form the said committee and schools will need a go-ahead from the committee before reopening, states the GR. In November last year, the school education department had released a similar circular announcing the reopening of schools for Classes IXth to XIIth in a phased manner. By January, another circular was released directing students from Classes Vth to VIIIth to be brought back to school in groups and maintain Covid appropriate behaviour on campus.