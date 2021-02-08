Bhujbal reviews CNG, PNG gas project

Nashik: On behalf of Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has reviewed the CNG and PNG underground gas pipelines and projects being commissioned in the city. He reviewed the status of the project with the officials of the MNGL at his office in Nashik.

Former MP Sameer Bhujbal, MNGL Project Officer Sandeep Srivastava and Engineer Aditya Ramdasi were present on the occasion. The work of CNG and PNG underground gas pipeline and project undertaken by MNGL in the city is underway and the construction of 30 CNG stations in Nashik city will be completed by June this year.

Besides this, 25,000 customers in the city have so far registered for PNG domestic gas connection. Of these, gas pipeline connection work has been completed in about 20,000 houses.

For the purpose, the work of high pressure, medium pressure and low pressure pipeline is in progress in Nashik city and soon domestic gas will be available to the citizens.

The CNG station will also provide gas to four-wheelers and buses in the city. Gas will also be available for industrial use.

Bhujbal took detailed information about the work of all these projects from Sandeep Srivastav, Project Officer, MNGL; Engineer Aditya Ramdasi and instructed the concerned to complete these works as soon as possible and provide gas facilities to the citizens.