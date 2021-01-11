Bhujbal instructs to remain alert

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal instructed on Sunday that the administration should remain alert and implement all the necessary measures to avoid the risk of new strain as the time period for its spread is short. He was speaking at the Corona review meeting held at the central hall of the Collectorate on Sunday (Dec. 10). The number of testings in the district needs to be increased as the new Corona strain is spreading at a rapid pace. </p>.<p>The administration at Mumbai should inform the Nashik district administration if any of the passengers arriving at Mumbai from abroad, are coming to Nashik, said the District Guardian Minister. In the meeting, District Collector Suraj Mandhare informed that the district had 3,423 active cases a month ago. Today, the number of patients has halved to 1,701. The recovery rate here is three per cent higher than the state, and the district has a mortality rate of 1.65 per cent. </p><p>Considering the new strain, the traveling history and health of the foreign passengers coming to Mumbai should be checked. It would be better to stop them in Mumbai for a few days. This step will help in curbing the spread of new strain. A dry run has been conducted in the district recently. The vaccine storage capacity in the district is more than half the requirement, he informed further and added that the planning has been completed at the district level for vaccination. </p><p>The dry run for Corona vaccination in the district has been completed. Priority should be given to all concerned health workers working during the Corona period. Collect information of police and other related agencies for filling it up in the CoWin app. It will help in carrying out the process in a smooth way when the actual vaccination process starts, said Bhujbal. </p><p>As the number of new Corona cases is declining, only the Corona centres in government and semi-government hospitals should be kept open, and centres started in schools, colleges, and private places should be closed. Similarly, an arrangement should be made in the Covid care centers to treat about 4,000 patients considering the situation in future, instructed Bhujbal and asked the concerned department to submit a report of the arrangement made in this regard to the District Collector.</p>