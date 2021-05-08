Bhujbal instructs to accelerate work of oxygen plant

A review of the current pandemic situation in the district was taken at Bhujbal Farm on Friday. District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod, District Civil Surgeon Dr. Ashok Thorat and other officials were present. Bhujbal directed to take strict action against those who do not follow the rules and regulations in the restricted zones.

Though the number of patients is reducing, planning should be made to impose strict restrictions against those patients staying under home quarantine to reduce the number of patients in the rural area and to increase the number of restricted zones. Planning should be done to provide the required manpower to Covid hospital in rural areas. There is a regular supply of medical oxygen and Remdesivir and avoid excessive use of Remdesivir.

The District Guardian Minister instructed the concerned officials to make proper planning regarding vaccination so that no one in the age group of 18 to 44 years will be deprived of the vaccination. Informing about the situation in the district, District Collector Suraj Mandhare said that emphasis is being laid on making the Covid Care Centre more capable to control the number of patients in rural areas.

So that patients can get treatment quickly and on time. Also, an audit of oxygen consumption of all Covid hospitals has been completed and Remedesivir is being made available to all the hospitals. He also informed about the available medical oxygen stock in the district as well as the measures being taken by all the agencies to control Covid spread.