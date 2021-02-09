Bhoomipujan ceremony of Anand Bhavan held

Nashik : A bhoomipujan ceremony of Anand Bhavan was held at Deolali Camp. It will be constructed for senior citizens at the expenditure of Rs 22 lakh. MP Hemant Godse on the occasion said that Anand Bhavan should be a guidance centre for Deolalities.

The Anand Bhavan will be constructed through joint efforts of MP Hemant Godse, Maharaj Birmani, MLA Saroj Ahire, Paramjitsingh Kochar and Deolali Cantonment Board. MP Godse further said that guidance from senior citizens is essential for the next generation. Vice president of Deolali Cantonment Board Sachin Thakre stated that senior citizens are an asset and the work by them is inspiring for all. MLA Saroj Ahire also assured to provide her help.

Corporator Baburao Mojad, Bhagwan Katariya, Kaveri Kasar, Prabhavati Dhivre, Asha Godse, former vice president Balwant Godse and others were present on the dais.

While delivering an introductory speech, chairperson of senior citizens association Kausalya Mulane informed about the various projects which are being implemented. Seema Raut compered the programme, while Jeevan Gaikwad proposed the vote of thanks. Uttam Kasar, Bhausaheb Dhivre, Dr Arun Swadi and others were also present on the occasion.