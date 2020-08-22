Bhokanal to be honoured with Arjuna Award

i

Son of the soil from Nashik and rowing champion Dattu Bhokanal is to be honoured with the prestigious national level 'Arjuna Award'. He has excelled in the sport of rowing and has won medals for the country. Dattu's hardwork has finally paid off.

After selecting for the Arjuna Award, Dattu has been congratulated by the Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. He said Dattu's journey to the Arjuna Award has been a difficult one. Used to work as labour, Dattu later joined the Army and learned rowing, and has since then rised in the Olympics, Asian Games and other international competitions.

Representing the country in the Rio Olympics, the gold medalist in the team event at the Asian Games is a highlight of his rowing career. This will definitely inspire the new players and youngsters of district. He said that not only Nashik but also the state is overwhelmed with this honour.

The rowing champion started with the sports in 2012 at the Bombay Engineer Group and Centre in Pune. In 2013, he shifted to Army Rowing Node for better training. Dattu firstly took training from Kusrat Ali. Now he is trained under chief national rowing coach Ismail Baig at the ARN, Pune.