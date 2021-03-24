Bhogale appointed as the wildlife warden for the district

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Amid the ongoing political turmoil in the state, the government has appointed honorary wildlife wardens for 26 districts, which are crucial and sensitive. Now, some of these districts will have two to three wardens to protect the wildlife. As per the Wildlife Protection Act, honorary wildlife wardens have been appointed for three years. </p>.<p>For Nashik Eco Echo Foundations Vaibhav Bhogale has been appointed as wildlife warden for Nashik district with Amit Khare. Khare has been appointed as a wildlife warden of the district for the third time. In the first list, appointments have been made for districts having tiger reserves, national parks and sanctuaries, eco-sensitive areas and conservation reserves. Wildlife conservationists and NGOs have welcomed the appointment of the wardens. </p><p>“This is the first time that selection of wardens has been done based on their interest, qualifications and knowledge about wildlife. Most of the wardens have worked in the forests or have been associated with protecting wildlife for many years. Seems the forest department has done a lot of ground exercise to find the right people for the job,” said an environmental activist.</p><p> As per the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), people who have an interest and the capacity to render help for the cause of wildlife should be appointed as wardens. Their duties include assisting the forest department in controlling trafficking, poaching, and hunting of wildlife. In fact, the Central guidelines say subject specialists with a passion for conservation and interest in taking awareness campaigns should be selected.</p>