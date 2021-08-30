Bhavina Patel clinches historic silver

TOKYO: Indian table tennis player Bhavinaben Patel clinched the historic silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics after losing to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women’s singles class 4 final, here on Sunday. This is India’s first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

With this, Bhavinaben also became the first Indian table tennis player to win a medal at the Paralympics. She’s also just the second Indian woman after Deepa Malik (silver in shot put in 2016) to clinch a medal at the Paralympics.

Nishad Kumar bags silver

India’s Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men’s high jump T47 event. Kumar made a jump of 2.06m to win the silver and set an Asian record.

Vinod Kumar wins bronze

India’s Vinod Kumar clinched a bronze medal in the discus throw F52 event. With a throw of 19.91m, Vinod win the bronze and set an Asian record.