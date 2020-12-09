Bharat Bandh gets mixed response

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Bharat Bandh call given by the farmers’ unions on Tuesday seeking the repeal of the three farm laws evoked mixed response in the Nashik district as well as in the city. The Bandh received a good response in Nashik Road, New Nashik, Satpur, and Panchavati areas of the city. </p>.<p>Several traders in these areas downed their shutters. APMCs at Lasalgaon, Pimpalgaon, and Yeola tehsils in the district were closed. Peth taluka Kisan Sabha, CPI (M), Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress jointly staged a ‘rasta roko’ agitation on the Gujarat national highway. </p><p>The Bandh evoked 100% response at Satana, Peth, and Niphad tehsils. Igatpuri witnessed a mixed response, and supporters staged sit-in agitation opposite the tehsildar office. A tractor rally, led by MP Hemant Godse, was organised at Deolali Camp in support of farmers. Nashik Bar Association also staged demonstrations in support. </p><p>The board of directors of Nashik APMC and farmers raised anti-government slogans at the entrance. Various political parties also held agitations near the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar statue in the city. Traders in suburban areas like Nashik Road, Satpur, New Nashik, and Panchavati downed their shutters. </p><p>The shops in Subhash Road, Bytco Chowk, Deolaligaon, and Dutt Mandir Chowk in Nashik Road were shut. The agitations were staged at Bytco Chowk, which were led by MLA Saroj Ahire. Dutta Gaikwad, Nivrutti Aringale, corporator Jagdish Pawar, Rajiv Tarle, and others were present on the occasion. </p><p>The Bandh also received a response in the New Nashik area. Office bearers and activists of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, and CPI-M gathered in the morning and urged traders to shut their shops. Nana Mahale, Tanaji Jaibhave, Balasaheb Gite, and other activists were present. </p><p>Senior inspector of Ambad police station Kumar Choudhary and his colleagues maintained tight security. The nation-wide lockdown was supported by major political parties including Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), AAP, TRS, and several others. Turnover worth crores of rupees got stalled as Agriculture Market Produce Committees in the district were shut. </p><p>Farmers did not bring their agricultural produce to the market committees and observed the Bharat Bandh. The routine at the market committees was completely stalled. They wore a deserted look. The agitators shouted anti-government slogans at the entrance of the Nashik agriculture market committee and condemned the government. </p><p>Chairman Devidas Pingale, deputy chairman Ravindra Bhoye, directors Sampatrao Sakale, Sanjay Tungar, other office bearers, and farmers took part in it. As auctions of onion, food grains, and vegetables were stalled at the Nashik agriculture market committee, daily turnover worth Rs 3 crore was halted.</p>