Bharat Bandh by farmers today

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> Thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agriculture laws for the past 11 days in New Delhi have given a call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ today (Nov. 8). The Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI(M), Shiv Sena, and DMK are among the political parties which backed the day-long strike. </p>.<p>The city and district rural police have planned an adequate amount of security to ensure that the Bandh should pass in a peaceful manner. The agriculture produce market committees of the district will also be closed. The Bharat Bandh or the nationwide strike will begin in the morning today and continue till late evening, but the “chakka jam” will be between 11 am and 3 pm. Nashik district can witness its repercussions.</p><p>The city police have set up fixed points, and responsibilities have been assigned to all senior officials and police personnel. The police will ensure that emergency services in the district would not be affected. Considering the side effects of the Bandh in rural parts of the district, rural police have planned security police station wise. District superintendent of police Sachin Patil informed that emergency services would not be affected. Additional police personnel have been deployed at police stations situated along the highway.</p><p> Home guard personnel will also be kept ready to prevent any untoward incident. A prohibitory order is already in place. Precautions will be taken that railway and bus service will not be affected, he added. Police also held talks with office bearers of various organisations, and they have been appealed to maintain law and order. It has been warned to take strict action in case of violation of prohibitory order.</p>