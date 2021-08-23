Bhalerao murder case accused dies in jail

NASHIK: Atul Subhash Pithekar, 19, who was in judicial custody in connection with the murder of a youth at Nashik Road in a minor altercation at Hotel Sonali in New Nashik, died of a heart attack at the Central Jail. Prasad Bhalerao (25, resident of Deolali gaon, Rajwada) had gone for a meal with friends at Sonali hotel near State Bank on July 28 at around 09:45 pm.

At this time, Prasad had an argument with Anil Pithekar and Nilesh Dandekar (both residents of Indira Gandhi Vasahat, Lekhanagar) for a minor reason. With this in mind, four to five youths, including Pithekar and Dandekar, beat Prasad outside the hotel in front of the Shani Mandir, hit him on the head and seriously injured him.

He was then rushed to a government hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police had arrested all the suspects in the case. Meanwhile, Pithekar, a suspect in the case, was also lodged in the Central Jail in connection with the murder case. Yesterday morning, the accused faced heart attack. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in the jail where the doctors declared him dead. A sudden death has been registered at Nashik Road police station in this incident.