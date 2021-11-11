Bhagur’s Kuwar bags Super Randonneur title six times in a year

DEOLALI CAMP: In a yet another proud moment for the district, Kuwar Ganesh of Bhagur has covered all the endurance cycling rides of 200 km, 300 km, 400km, 600 km within a year, also known as Brevets de Randonneurs Mondiaux (BRMs), organised by Audax India Randonneurs, recognised by Audax Club Parisien, France.

He has achieved the “Super Randonneur” title sixth times in a year and established a name for his Bhagur town in the whole country. Currently, Kuwar holds third place in the “Super Randonneur” title list.

In 2020-2021, for the first time in Maharashtra, Kuwar completed 24 enduring rides of different distances in different places of Maharastra and Gujarat and got honoured with this title six times.

In these rides, players need to support themselves on their own in terms of food, bicycle maintenance, punctures, resting period, and complete the ride within the deadline. They can’t take help from any other vehicle.

During the start of the ride/brevet, each rider gets an ACP/AIR-approved brevet card. The riders must stop at every checkpoint to get their brevet card stamped and sign the organiser’s control sheet. The organisers may also include unannounced checkpoints (secret controls) along the route to ensure riders stay on the prescribed route.

Also, each rider receives a sheet before the ride starts to indicate the route and checkpoints’ location. If a rider leaves the route, they need to return to the route at the same point before continuing.

During his ride, Kuwar got invaluable guidance from Nashik Cyclists Club and Sahyadri Classic Whatsapp Group. Various politicians, organisations, social workers, and clubs congratulated him for his achievements.

AIR

Audax India Randonneurs (AIR) is an all-India organisation of randonneurs, recognised by Audax Club Parisien (ACP) for conducting and overseeing all Brevets de Randonneurs Mondiaux (BRMs) and Audax events in India.

Randonneuring

Randonneuring is long distance endurance cycling with rides of 200, 300, 400, 600 and 1000 kms called Brevets de Randonneurs Mondiaux (BRMs). Audax Club Parisien (ACP), a French Club, is an international governing body for randonneuring that administers and oversees the BRMs’ conduct worldwide. This style of riding is non-competitive, and self-sufficiency holds utmost importance.